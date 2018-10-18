1 dead, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting outside laundromat in Aurora

An Aurora man died Tuesday evening from a shooting that also wounded a Chicago man in front of a laundromat in the west suburb.

About 7 p.m. that night, the 25-year-old Aurora man and 22-year-old man from Chicago were sitting inside a car parked outside a coin laundromat in the 800 block of West Illinois Avenue, according to a statement from Aurora police.

A person walked up to the vehicle and fired multiple shots into it before running away, police said. Both men were struck multiple times.

The 25-year-old later died from his gunshot wounds, police said. An autopsy to determine his cause of death was scheduled for Thursday, according to Kane County coroner’s office.

The other man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds, police said.

Aurora police were investigating the homicide. The police statement said the department does not believe the crime appears to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call (630) 256-5500.