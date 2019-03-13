1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Harvey nightclub: police

A person was killed and three others wounded, including two security guards, in a shooting early Wednesday at a club in south suburban Harvey, police said.

The shooting began about 2:10 a.m. and wounded three people inside the Boogie Nights Club in the 14700 block of South Woods Street, Harvey Police Chief Greg Thomas said in a statement. Two of the wounded were guards of the club.

The conflict then moved outside, where a person was shot and killed, Thomas said.

Three of the wounded were taken to Metro South and Ingalls hospitals, Thomas said. Their conditions were not released.

Thomas said updates would not be released until noon.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not offered details about the fatality.