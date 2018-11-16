1 dead, 3 wounded near Wisconsin border; shooter possibly fled in black car

Four people were shot — one fatally — Thursday night in a southeastern Wisconsin attack that has sent authorities hunting for a possible car involved.

At 10:35 p.m., Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy officers responded to a shooting reported in the 31500 block of 71st Street in the Town of Wheatland, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Two people inside the home had gunshot wounds.

Officers were soon also called to the BP gas station in Paddock Lake, where two more people had been shot, the sheriff’s office said.

In total, four people were wounded, one of whom later passed away, police said. The other three were taken to hospitals.

As of Friday morning, detectives were still searching for a black four-door car seen at the gas station with two of the wounded.

Salem Lakes and Wheatland fire department responders assisted with the rescues. Wheatland Constable, Wisconsin State Patrol, Twin Lakes police and Kenosha police were helping Kenosha County deputies investigate.