1 killed, 1 wounded in Maywood grocery store shooting

A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning inside a west suburban grocery store.

Officers responded just after 11 a.m. to a grocery store in the 1100 block of Madison Street in Maywood for a report of a male and female shot inside, according to a statement from Maywood police.

Both victims were transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where the man was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

He was identified as 37-year-old Anthony Morris of Maywood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The female was still being treated at Loyola, police said.

The shooter left the area in a vehicle, police. The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Anyone with information should contact Maywood police at (708) 450-4441 or (708) 450-4471.