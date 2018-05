1 killed, 1 wounded in Lawndale shooting: police

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Both were shot at 12:52 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Arthington, according to Chicago Police.

A 28-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene and a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.