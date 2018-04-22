1 killed, 1 wounded in South Side shooting

Chicago Police on scene where 2 people were shot, 1 killed in the 9400 block of Wabash. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:20 p.m., a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were standing in front of an apartment building in the 9400 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago Police said

Stanley Watson, 22, was shot in his chest and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He lived in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was struck in his back, legs, and right arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.