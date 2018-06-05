1 killed, 2 wounded in Lawndale shooting

Police investigate a shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded early Tuesday in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One man was killed and two others were wounded early Tuesday in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The three men were standing in an empty parking lot when four males they did not know walked up and opened fire about 2:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue, Chicago Police said.

A 21-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 23-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger where his condition was stabilized and a 20-year-old was shot in both arms and suffered a graze wound to the back. He was in good condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.