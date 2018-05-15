1 killed, 3 wounded in city shootings Monday

Officers investigate the scene of a man shot Monday in the 1400 block of North Mayfield. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One person was killed and three others, including a 7-year-old boy, were wounded in shootings across the city Monday.

The day’s only fatal shooting happened about 5:25 p.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood when a 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the 3000 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting were not known.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized about 6:30 p.m. About 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

At the same time, another 19-year-old man was shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was leaving a business about 5:25 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Division when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in his left arm, according to police.

He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition. He wasn’t the intended target of the attack, police said.

Earlier in the day, a 7-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet that came through the rear windshield of a vehicle he was riding in in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Just before 4 p.m., the boy was sitting inside a vehicle when the driver got into an argument with someone at a gas station in the 11800 block of South Morgan, according to police.

The person, who the driver knows, then pulled out a gun and fired shots at the vehicle, police said. One of the rounds tore through the vehicle’s rear windshield and grazed the boy’s right eye.

He was initially taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, but was later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

The day’s first shooting happened just after midnight when a 22-year-old man was shot in his groin in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 12:05 a.m., the man was outside in the 1400 block of North Mayfield Avenue when someone began shooting at him from a nearby alley, police said.

He was struck in the groin and then taken by an acquaintance to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized, police said.