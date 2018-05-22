1 killed, 3 wounded in shoot-out after fight at gas station in Avondale

One person was killed and three people were wounded in a shooting in Avondale Tuesday morning | Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shoot-out early Tuesday in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Two groups of people opened fire on each other at 2:44 a.m. after a fight outside the Shell gas station in the 3000 block of West Belmont, according to Chicago Police.

Both groups arrived to the gas station in different cars, began arguing and then fired shots, said CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi in an online statement.

Two men were shot at the gas station, one fatally. A 25-year-old who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 37, was in serious condition at the same hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the man’s death.

A man and a woman shot in the fight drove a short distance away from the gas station before being taken to Stroger Hospital. The woman, 24, was shot in the neck and the man, 20, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Both were in critical condition, police said.

Two weapons were found outside the gas station, police said.

Belmont Avenue was closed to traffic from North Albany Avenue to North Sacramento Avenue as police were investigating. CTA buses on route 77 were being temporarily rerouted in both directions near Belmont, Kedzie, Elston and California, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Detectives were reviewing private security videos and city video surveillance, Guglielmi said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit an anonymous tip on cpdtip.com.