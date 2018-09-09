1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting outside Elgin bar

A person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the parking lot of a bar in northwest suburban Elgin.

Officers responded at 12:23 a.m. to D Hangout Bar and Grill, 550 S. McLean Blvd., for a call of a shooting in the parking lot, according to Elgin police.

Three females who were found suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to hospitals, police said. A male who was also wounded in the shooting took himself to a hospital.

One of the females later died, police said. Her identity hasn’t been released.

Another victim remains hospitalized, while the two others have been released, police said.

Tipsters should call investigators at (847) 695-4195 or text 847-411 and include ELGINPD at the beginning of the message along with any pertinent information.