1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday

Police investigate a fatal shooting that happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Clark. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

One person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings throughout the city Wednesday.

A man was fatally shot in the head while driving and crashed his vehicle early Wednesday in the South Loop, according to Chicago Police.

The man, whose age was unknown, was driving about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Clark Street when another vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm his death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Six minutes earlier, a man walked into Roseland Hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and leg after being shot in his front yard in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to police.

The 29-year-old man was standing in his yard when a man he didn’t know walked up and started firing shots at him at 1:24 a.m. in the 100 block of East 104th Street, police said.

His condition had been stabilized and Area South detectives were investigating.

At 12:49 a.m., another man was wounded in a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was standing outside when two males he didn’t know came up to him, took out two handguns and fired shots at him at 12:49 a.m. in the first block of North Francisco, according to police.

A bullet struck the man’s arm and another grazed his shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Later Wednesday evening, three people were wounded in three separate shootings in less than 15 minutes.

At 9:07 p.m., a man was critically wounded in a shooting in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was shot in the lower waist at 9:07 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Dante, police said. Paramedics took him to a hospital, and he was in critical condition.

Eight minutes later, a woman was shot on the Far South Side.

The 25-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 9:15 p.m. when she was shot in her left leg by someone who opened fire in the 10700 block of South Champlain. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Five minutes after that, another woman was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by attack in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The 26-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 9:20 p.m. when someone opened fire from a passing vehicle in the 3300 block of West Harrison, police said.

She was grazed in the foot and was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.