1 killed, 9 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday

One man was killed and nine people were wounded Wednesday in shootings across the city.

The man who was killed and three of those wounded were hit by bullets during a shootout at an Avondale gas station at 2:44 a.m.

The shootout began when two men opened fire on each other after getting into an argument that lead to one of the men punching the other in the face outside the Shell gas station at the corner of Belmont and Sacramento, according to Chicago Police.

The men were part of two separate groups — totaling seven people — that arrived at the gas station in different cars, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Omar Campuzano, 25, was shot multiple times and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He lived in Avondale.

A 37-year-old man was in serious condition at the same hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Two other people, a man and a woman, were shot in the gun fight and drove about a block west on Belmont before being taken to Stroger Hospital. The woman, 24, was shot in the neck and the man, 20, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Both were in critical condition, police said.

Two handguns were recovered from the scene. Guglielmi said, declining to elaborate.

Individuals from each group apparently knew each other, Guglielmi said.

The next shooting happened about 13 hours later.

About 3:45 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot outside a middle school in the West Pullman neighborhood.

He was standing outside Jesse Owens Community Academy when another male walked up and fired at him, police said.

He was struck in the hand and took himself to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island where his condition had stabilized, police said.

A spokesman for Chicago Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About 40 minutes later, a 24-year-old man was shot in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was shot in the torso when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to him in the 3700 block of North Troy and someone inside fired shots. He was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The next shooting happened after nightfall, when a 23-year-old man was grazed by bullet in Washington Park.

The man was driving when a group of males on a street corner began firing shots at his vehicle about 9:25 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan. A bullet grazed his neck and he drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At 10:22 p.m. a boy and a woman were wounded in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were walking down the street when a silver car drove up and a male inside fired shots at 10:22 p.m. in the 6800 block of South May, according to police.

The boy was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition.

A bullet grazed the woman’s head. She was treated on the scene and released, police said.