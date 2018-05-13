1 man dead, 1 in custody after stabbing on Near North Side: police

Police taken a suspect into custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man Sunday evening on the Near North Side.

At 5:13 p.m., a 57-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the chest in the first block of West Chicago. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Police.

A 47-year-old man was taken into custody. He was being treated for lacerations to his arm at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately known. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.