$1 million bond for man charged with Austin acid attack

A 61-year-old West Side man appeared in bond court Sunday for charges of throwing acid on two adults and two children during an argument in the Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Gregory Brown faces four felony counts of aggravated battery with a flammable substance for the attack that happened about 4:25 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Concord Place, according to Chicago Police.

He got angry during a domestic-related argument and threw a “caustic substance” at the four people, police said. Sources said the substance was acidic.

A 1-year-old boy suffered serious burns to the left arm and a 2-year-old girl suffered burns to the chest, left leg, left hand and abdomen. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where police said their conditions stabilized.

A 31-year-old man suffered burns to his chest, back and face, while a 39-year-old woman was burned on the right arm. Their conditions were stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Brown, who lives on the block where the attack happened, was arrested shortly afterward, police said.

A judge ordered Brown held on $1 million Sunday, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date is scheduled for July 10.