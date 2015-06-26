$1 million bond for man charged with sexually assaulting girl in Joliet Township

A man was arrested Friday and charged with sexually assaulting a young girl in southwest suburban Joliet Township on his 28th birthday.

Will County sheriff’s police were called to a home in unincorporated Joliet Township for reports of a sex crime early Friday morning, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Terrance A. Harper-Means, 28, had sexually abused a girl under 10 years old who was staying at the house with him, the sheriff’s office said. She was not related to him.

Harper-Means was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. A judge ordered him held on a $1 million bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He is next due in court Monday.