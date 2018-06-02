Crime
06/02/2018, 02:53am
1 person seriously wounded in Harvey shooting
Police investigate a shooting around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018 in the 14900 block of Robey Avenue in Harvey. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A person was shot early Saturday in south suburban Harvey.
The shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in the 14900 block of Robey Avenue, according to Harvey police.
The person was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.
Further information was not immediately available.