1 person seriously wounded in Harvey shooting

Police investigate a shooting around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018 in the 14900 block of Robey Avenue in Harvey. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A person was shot early Saturday in south suburban Harvey.

The shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in the 14900 block of Robey Avenue, according to Harvey police.

The person was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.