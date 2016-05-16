$1,000 reward offered for information on Naperville vandal

Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1,000 as a reward for information about someone who vandalized a skating rink in the west suburb.

Since February, someone used a sharp object to damage the surface tiles on the inline skating rink at the DuPage River Sport Complex at 2807 S. Washington Street, according to the Naperville Crime Stoppers. A Napervile Park District maintenance worker found the damage to the 25 tiles that could amount to as much as $30,000.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should call Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.