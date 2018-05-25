$100K bail for DuPage County probation officer charged with sexual misconduct

Bail was set at $100,000 on Friday for a DuPage County probation officer accused of sexual misconduct.

Christian Nunez, 32, of Naperville, is charged with felony counts of custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Nunez served as the woman’s probation officer since her release from the DuPage County Jail in May 2017, prosecutors said. During her probation, he sent her nude photos of himeself and requested that she send nude photos to him.

On March 11, Nunez went to her home and told her to perform oral sex on him, which she did, prosectors said. The woman alerted officials at the Lombard Police Department and Nunez was subsequently charged.

“The allegations that a government official, who obviously held a position of authority over his victim, would use that position to satisfy his sexual desires is revolting,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

DuPage County officials didn’t respond to multiple requests for a

Nunez’s next court date was scheduled for June 11.