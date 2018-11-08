11 shot at Southern California bar

In this image made from aerial video, police vehicles block an intersection in the vicinity of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, early Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Authorities say there were multiple injuries _ including one officer _ after a man opened fire in Southern California bar late Wednesday. (KABC via AP)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A sheriff’s captain says at least 11 people — including a responding deputy — were shot late Wednesday when a suspect opened fire in a Southern California bar filled with college students.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said at a news conference early Thursday that the wounded sheriff’s deputy was taken to a hospital. He could not immediately provide information on the extent of the victims’ injuries or if any others had been hospitalized.

The sheriff’s spokesman says the first reports of shots fired came around 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The bar’s website says its hosts “College Country Night” every Wednesday. Witnesses said many of those inside were college students.