11-year-old boy killed by stray bullet in northwest Indiana

An 11-year-old boy died Sunday after being struck by a stray bullet the night before in East Chicago, Indiana.

Officers were called at 5:53 p.m. Saturday to the 3700 block of Elm where they found a woman providing CPR to the boy, East Chicago police said.

Investigators learned that a fight occurred nearby between two other juveniles and a gunshot was heard, police said. The boy was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

The boy, identified as David Anderson of East Chicago, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, but was later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, authorities said.

Anderson died the next morning, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday evening, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (219) 391-8435.