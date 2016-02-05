13-year-old boy shot in abdomen, arm in North Lawndale

A 13-year-old boy was shot Friday in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

He was standing in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue at 5:26 p.m., when he heard shots and felt pain. A suspect was seen running from the scene, police said.

The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.