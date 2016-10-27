Our Pledge To You

10/27/2016

14-year-old boy shot in Austin

A 14-year-old boy was shot Thursday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

He was standing outside in the 200 block of South Lotus at 2:48 p.m. when someone walked up and fired shots before getting in a vehicle and taking off, according to Chicago Police.

The teen was shot in the right arm and right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

