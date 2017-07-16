15-year-old boy killed in Humboldt Park shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:17 a.m., Alex Gonzales was a passenger in a vehicle heading north in the 1000 block of North Sacramento when someone fired at him from a black sedan, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was struck multiple times in the back of his head.

Gonzales, who lived in Bolingbrook, was taken to Norwegian American Hospital and then transferred to Stroger Hospital where he died at 9:40 p.m., authorities said.