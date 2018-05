17-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded in South Shore

A 17-year-old boy was serious wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 1:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 71st Street when someone in a light-colored car started shooting in his direction, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.