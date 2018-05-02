15-year-old boy struck by bullet while riding CTA bus in Chicago Lawn

A 15-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while he was riding a CTA No. 94 South California bus Wednesday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy was not believed to the target of the shooting, which happened about 1:10 p.m. while the bus was traveling south in the 6200 block of South California, authorities said.

The bullet passed through a window of the bus and struck the boy in his head, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition.

Where the shot was fired from was not immediately clear as Area Central detectives began their investigation.

The other riders were transferred to a different bus after the boy was taken to the hospital, according to CTA spokesman Jon Kaplan. Other buses along the No. 94 route were operating normally.