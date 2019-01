17-year-old boy shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park

A 17-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded early Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 2 a.m., officers responding to calls of shots fired in the 2700 block of West Lexington Street found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to Chicago Police.

The boy, who is a documented gang member, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.