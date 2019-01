17-year-old boy shot in Uptown

A teenager was wounded Saturday evening in an Uptown neighborhood shooting on the North Side.

The 17-year-old boy was walking at 5:37 p.m. in the 900 block of West Eastwood when he heard shots and realized he had been hit in the left leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.