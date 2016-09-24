18-year-old charged with fatal shooting at Gage Park party

A teenager has been charged with a fatal shooting at party last weekend in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Guillermo Romero, of the 3100 block of West Pope John Paul II Drive, was ordered held on $1 million bail Saturday — his 18th birthday — in connection with the Sept. 18 killing in the 5800 block of South Maplewood Avenue, according to police and the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Romero got into an argument shortly after midnight with 20-year-old Tontriche Weathersby Jr. of Evergreen Park and shot him in the chest, killing him.