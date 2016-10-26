18-year-old gang member wanted on warrant arrested in Third Lake

An 18-year-old gang member who was wanted on a warrant was captured Tuesday in north suburban Third Lake, according to police.

Delwin L. Hodge had an active arrest warrant for three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, and three counts of aggravated battery stemming from an robbery that happened in August in North Chicago, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. He also had an active failure to appear warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s Warrants Team began surveillance of a Round Lake Beach home where Hodge was thought to be living, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, he was seen driving in the area and was taken into custody by the Warrants Team and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Hodge, of North Chicago, was ordered held at the Lake County Jail on a $750,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.