Teen dies in Aurora car crash

Officers were investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Friday night in west suburban Aurora.

At 7:53 p.m., officers were responding to a report about a carjacking in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to a statement from Aurora police. Three males had been trying to break into vehicles near the area and had been last spotted running down the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue.

A passing driver saw officers combing through nearby yards, police said, and stopped to point out that a male had run east down Highland Avenue before he was struck by a car heading north.

The 18-year-old was taken to Aurora Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the vehicle was treated by paramedics on scene and released.

Police did not say whether the reported carjacking and the fatal crash were related.

The incident was being investigated by Aurora police, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force.