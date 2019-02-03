$1M bail for woman accused of crashing through wall of CVS

A woman drove her SUV through a wall of a Zion CVS on Feb. 1, 2019. | Zion police

A judge set bail to $1 million for a woman accused of drunken driving, assaulting a police officer and then crashing through a wall of a CVS store in north suburban Zion.

Nina Allen, 57, was charged Saturday with aggravated DUI, assaulting a police officer, criminal damage to property and traffic violations, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Police were called Friday evening for a possibly intoxicated woman weaving between lanes on Sheridan Road, Zion Police Chief Steve Dumyahn said. The caller told police the woman nearly drove into a snowbank.

Officers found Allen stopped in a CVS parking lot in the 4500 block of Route 173, Dumyahn said. They pulled up and ordered her out of the vehicle.

Allen refused to step out and then revved her engine, Dumyahn said. She drove forward, nearly missing the officers who moved out of the way, and then rammed a squad car about eight or nine times, Dumyahn said.

Allen drove over the curb and into a wall, but did not crash through until she rammed it another two times, Dumyahn said.

The car stopped about 35 feet within the CVS, Dumyahn said. No one inside was hit or injured.

Allen was taken with minor injuries to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where she was arrested, Dumyahn said.

Dumyahn said she was already due to report to Kenosha County Jail the next day to serve 80 days for a previous drunk driving conviction.

She is due in court again on Feb. 25, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Police said Allen lived in Zion and was already known to the police officers involved. The sheriff’s office listed Allen’s address in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.