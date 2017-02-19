$1M bond for 2 men accused of supplying lethal drug mixture

Two men have been charged with giving a lethal mixture of drugs to an Addison man who died of a drug overdose.

Jackie Dunklin, 25, of Glen Ellyn; and Kevin Jaap, 32, of Addison; have been charged with one felony count of drug-induced homicide and one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Addison police responded to a call of a male and female who apparently overdosed on heroin about 9 a.m., according to the state’s attorney’s office. Police arrived to find James Maulding, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was taken to a nearby hospital where she stayed for six weeks of treatment.

Investigators learned that Dunklin and Jaap allegedly supplied them with the heroin, cocaine and fentanyl mixture that caused the overdose, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Dunklin was taken into custody on Feb. 6, and Jaap was taken into custody on Feb. 17.

Bond was set at $1 million for each of the men. Dunklin’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28, and Jaap’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 13.