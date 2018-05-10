Police are warning residents of two robbers who targeted a person leaving a grocery store Monday in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side.
Two males followed the person out of the store, showed a gun and demanded property about 5 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Leavitt, Chicago Police said.
The robbers then drove off in a small silver Ford, police said.
Police released surveillance photos of two suspects Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.