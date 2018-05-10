2 armed robbers strike outside grocery store in Beverly: police

Surveillance photo of two males suspected of robbing a person outside a grocery store in Beverly Monday | Chicago Police

Police are warning residents of two robbers who targeted a person leaving a grocery store Monday in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Two males followed the person out of the store, showed a gun and demanded property about 5 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Leavitt, Chicago Police said.

The robbers then drove off in a small silver Ford, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of two suspects Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.