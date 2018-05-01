2 arrested after hit and run with cop car in the Loop

A car struck a police squad car and drove away from the scene early Tuesday in the the Loop.

The white car struck the police car about 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Halsted Street and Roosevelt Road and drove off onto I-290, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

Chicago Police, the Illinois State Police and Hillside Police chased the car, stopping it near the intersection of Congress Parkway and Michigan Avenue. Two people were taken into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported. No further information was immediately available.