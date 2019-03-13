2 carjackings reported in Albany Park: police

Police are warning Albany Park residents about a pair of carjackings reported in the area since last month.

The first carjacking took place about 9:47 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 4300 block of West Irving Park Road, according to Chicago police. The second incident happened about 12:12 a.m. March 8 in the 4200 block of West School Street.

In each case, police said suspects approached victims in parked cars, flashed a handgun and ordered victims to get out of their vehicles. The suspects then got in and drove away.

The suspect in the first carjacking was described by police as a 5-foot-4 man between 22 and 25 years old, accompanied by two other males.

Police describe the men involved in the second incident as two men between 20 and 30 years old.

Area North Detectives encourage anyone with information to call (312) 744-8263.