2 charged in connection with fatal shooting in Sauk Village

Two people are facing felony charges in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend in south suburban Sauk Village.

Destini Love and Leon Turner, 18-year-olds from Chicago Heights, were each charged with a single count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to Robert J. Kowalski, chief of Sauk Village police, who said prosecutors were still determining whether to file additional charges against the duo.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 9 to a call of shots fired in the 21000 block of Carol Avenue and found 20-year-old Zachary Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound to his head inside a vehicle, Kowalski and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Johnson was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died hours later, authorities said. He also lived in Chicago Heights.

Investigators believe Love and Turner were inside the vehicle with Johnson when he was struck during an exchange of gunfire with another vehicle, Kowalski said.

Love and Turner took off after the shooting but were later taken into custody, Kowalski said.

They are both being held at Cook County Jail on $250,000 bonds, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. Their next court dates were set for Oct. 1.