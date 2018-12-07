2 charged in iPhone, iPad-stealing spree in the west suburbs

A Harvey man and a boy were charged with stealing Apple electronics from a T-Mobile and a Sprint store Monday morning in the west suburbs.

Shiayon Andrews, 18, and a juvenile, whose name was not released because he was a minor, each face four counts of burglary and theft, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. Andrew’s bond was set for $75,000 and the boy was ordered detained.

At 11:51 a.m. Monday, four males including Andrews and the juvenile walked inside a T-Mobile, 1137 S. York Road in Bensenville, and stole iPads and iPhones, the state’s attorney’s office said. They then showed up a mile north at a Sprint store, 624 N. York Road, and allegedly stole more of the electronics.

The group dispersed shortly after, but Andrews and the juvenile were arrested two days later, the state’s attorney’s office said. Andrews’ next court date was scheduled for Jan. 2 and the boy’s was set for Dec. 10.

Two other men involved in the thefts remain at large, the state’s attorney’s office said. Anyone with information was asked to call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.