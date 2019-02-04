2 charged in stabbing at Burger King in Hazel Crest

Police investigate a stabbing at a Burger King about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 in the 3200 block of West 183rd Street in Hazel Crest. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two men were charged in connection to a stabbing inside a Burger King restaurant last month in south suburban Hazel Crest.

Tremell T. Cooper, 21, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to Hazel Crest police. Ahmad M. Johnson, 21, was charged with a misdemeanor county of battery and disorderly conduct.

The men, who both live in Country Club Hills, were arguing with an employee about 2:45 p.m. Jan. 26 inside the restaurant at 3200 W. 183rd St. when Cooper stabbed the employee, police said.

Assistant Manager Shaun Hester said several customers jumped over the counter to attack employees during the incident. One of the employees was stabbed in the neck with a pocket knife and was “bleeding pretty bad,” Hester said.

The employee was taken by paramedics to a hospital with an injury that was not thought to be life-threatening, police said. Cooper and Johnson were taken into custody and later charged.

Cooper is being held without bail at Cook County Jail awaiting a Feb. 15 court hearing, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. Information about Johnson’s bail and next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.