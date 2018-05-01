2 Chicago men charged with fatal double shooting in Elgin

Two Chicago men were charged with shooting two other men to death Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.

Lee Spain, 32, of the East Chatham neighborhood, was charged with eight felony counts of first-degree murder, according to Elgin police. Travaris Stevenson, 22, of the Austin neighborhood, was charged with four felony counts of first-degree murder. Both men were also charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Officers responded at 2:08 p.m. to the fatal shooting in the 1000 block of Todd Farm, police said.

Mark McDaniel, 26, was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital and later transferred to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he died, police said. Raymond Dyson, 29, was initially taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin before being transferred to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead. Both men lived in Elgin.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, patrol officers saw Spain and Stevenson and noticed they matched the description of the shooting suspects, police said. Detectives then showed up and conducted an investigation before taking them into custody.

“The arrest of Mr. Spain and Mr. Stevenson are a direct result of people in our community becoming immediately involved by notifying 9-1-1 and providing statements as to what they saw and heard,” Deputy Chief Bill Wolf said in a statement. “Because of their information, officers were able to quickly apprehend subjects that matched those descriptions.”

On Tuesday, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges against the duo, police said. They are set to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the fatal double shooting should call police at (847) 289-2600. Tipsters can also text 847411 and include ELGINPD at the beginning of the message along with the tip information.