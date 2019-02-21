2 Chicago men plead guilty to armed robberies at Kane County gas stations

Two Chicago men agreed to serve lengthy prison sentences in exchange for pleading guilty to a pair of armed robberies at gas stations in Kane County.

Damarcus D. Gilmore and Brian D. Ormond, both 20, each pleaded guilty to a felony count of armed robbery, according to the Kane County state’ attorney’s office. Additionally, Gilmore pleaded to a misdemeanor count of battery.

On May 15, 2017, the duo walked into a Speedway station in Hampshire shortly before midnight, prosecutors said. Gilmore then pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded cash while Ormond stood watch.

After making off with cigarettes, lottery scratchers and more than $500 in cash, Gilmore and Ormond briefly went to Boone County, prosecutors said. The pair eventually returned to Kane County, where Gilmore held up another clerk at a Thornton’s gas station in East Dundee.

The men fled the scene with more cigarettes, lottery tickets and over $700 in cash, prosecutors said. They also took the clerk’s cellphone.

A short time later, state troopers pulled them over for speeding on Interstate 90, prosecutors said. After discovering the stolen property, the troopers arrested both men.

“Two young men armed with a gun rob two separate gas stations and steal cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets, and are now going to prison for a very long time,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate but it’s the right outcome for their foolish and criminal decisions.”

As part of their plea deals, Gilmore agreed to a 21-year prison sentence while Ormond agreed to serve 15 years, prosecutors said.

Ormond, of the West Pullman neighborhood, receives credit for 637 days served at the Kane County Jail, prosecutors said. Gilmore, of the South Chicago neighborhood, receives credit for 631 days.