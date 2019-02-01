Our Pledge To You

02/01/2019, 03:32am

2 Chicagoans charged with Naperville residential, vehicle burglaries

By Sun-Times Wire
A pair of Northwest Side residents was arrested last week after allegedly stealing from a home and several vehicles in west suburban Naperville.

Marek Orosz, 44, and Zaneta Bobrowska, 42, face multiple felony charges in connection with a residential burglary in the 200 block of Hampshire Court and several vehicle burglaries in the area of 95th Street and Book Road, according to a statement from Naperville police. They were arrested Jan. 23 without incident.

Orosz, of the Avondale neighborhood, was charged with four felony counts of burglarizing a motor vehicle, police said. Bobrowska, of the Dunning neighborhood, was given two felony charges of residential burglary.

Naperville police did not release more information on the alleged crimes.

