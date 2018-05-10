Lawsuits, citizen complaints dog 2 CPD cops charged with stealing cash, drugs

Two Chicago Police officers have been charged with stealing cash and drugs during searches after submitting false affidavits to judges to obtain warrants.

Sgt. Xavier Elizondo and Officer David Salgado, both assigned to a gang team in the Ogden District on the West Side, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit theft and one count of embezzlement. Salgado is also charged with making a false statement to the FBI.

Federal prosecutors allege the two “conspired to submit materially false information to state court judges to obtain search warrants that enabled them to enter various properties and seize cash and drugs,” according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The feds allege the cops would share what they stole — including marijuana and PCP — with the informants who tipped them off in the first place. Their arraignments have not been scheduled.

In a message sent to his officers, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson called the announcement of the indictment “a difficult day.”

Johnson added that “these allegations are a disgrace to what I and all of you have dedicated our lives to and risk our lives for. These allegations undermine the sacred meaning of what it means to be a Chicago Police Officer and what our star that we proudly wear on our chest represents.”

John Lausch, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said Elizondo’s and Salgado’s alleged crimes amount to a betrayal.

“When police officers fail to discharge their duties with honesty and integrity, they betray not only the citizens of Chicago, but their fellow officers who do their jobs the right way,” Lausch said in a statement.

Neither Salgado nor Elizondo could be reached for comment Thursday. A spokesman for the Fraternal Order of Police did not respond to a request for comment.

Elizondo, 45, was hired by the CPD in May 1996. He received a merit promotion to sergeant in February 2014.

In his time with the department, he has been the subject of at least 17 misconduct complaints, according to police records. None was sustained. Twelve of those were related to incidents on the West Side and several alleged an illegal search without an affidavit.

Elizondo, Salgado and several other officers were investigated by the CPD’s Internal Affairs Division for allegedly stealing $1,800, a retractable baton and two watches “without authorization and benefit of providing a receipt, during the execution of a search warrant” in July 2016.

The person who lodged the complaint later told police “that he no longer wished to pursue the allegation” and the matter was closed.

In 2016, Elizondo was one of several Chicago Police officers sued by one of their own colleagues.

Officer Jaeho Jung alleged that he went to a sergeant in early 2015 about an officer who made false police reports, and another who refused to fire her weapon “when required to do so, in order to protect fellow officers.”

Elizondo allegedly told the Jung that by reporting the misconduct, Jung now had a “brick” over him, implying he was “tarnished in the eyes of superior officers” and that it made him “a target for retaliation,” the suit alleged. It was eventually dropped in 2017.

Elizondo was also sued in 2015 along with several other officers by a woman who alleged that, in March 2015, the officers broke through the door of her home in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw, guns drawn, when her minor children were present. She said they handcuffed her and insisted they had a warrant. She alleged that, “after terrorizing” her family and unlawfully searching her home, the officers acknowledged they had no warrant and left.

The lawsuit also alleged that Elizondo came back and gave the woman $1,000 cash for “her troubles.”

The case was settled in June 2016 for $40,000, according to city records.

Elizondo is currently being sued, along with several other officers, who were at the scene of a fatal police shooting on Christmas Day 2014. Terrance Gilbert, who was suicidal, was killed after he lunged at an officer and stabbed him several times in his Kevlar vest. Elizondo was on the scene and signed off on the report.

Salgado, 37, and another officer were sued by a man who claimed false arrest by the two officers on the West Side in June 2014.

Verdell McClain alleged that the officers had no just cause to search him and vehicle. Police said they found drugs and a gun in his car. McClain’s lawsuit was put on hold as the criminal case was pending against him. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 514 days served in the Cook County Jail.

Salgado has seen 11 misconduct complaints lodged against him since he was hired by the CPD in August 2003. One has been sustained, an operations/personnel violation.

In 2009, Salgado was one of more than a dozen officers who were sued for allegedly beating a man who was running after a vehicle that had just sideswiped his own in Little Village. In 2012, the city approved a $125,000 settlement.

Salgado was one of several officers sued in 2016 by a man who alleges he was arrested without proper cause on the West Side in 2014. He alleges that Salgado and others conspired to violate his rights “by manipulating and falsifying evidence and withholding exculpatory evidence from prosecutors.” The case is pending.

In 2017, Salgado was among five officers who were sued by a man who alleged false arrest on gun charges on the West Side. Salgado was also one of five officers sued last year for allegedly arresting a man on bogus drug possession charges, again on the West Side. Those cases are also pending.