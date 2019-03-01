2 Elgin gang members charged with pointing loaded gun while driving: police

Two Elgin men who police said are gang members face gun charges after allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at someone during a drive this month in the northwest suburb.

Freddy Garcia, 24, and Antony A. Oliva, 22, were charged with felony possession of a firearm as a street gang member, felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor aggravated assault following the incident on Feb. 10, according to a news release from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

About 9:30 p.m., the pair was driving in the 600 block of Villa Street with Oliva at the wheel, the state’s attorney’s office said. They spotted someone walking in the parking lot of a store.

While driving past the lot, Garcia allegedly pointed a loaded .22 handgun at the person. They circled the store, and Garcia aimed the gun a second time, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Neither of the two has a Firearm Owner’s Identification card or a concealed-carry license, the state’s attorney’s office said.

In addition, Oliva was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Garcia’s bail was set at $250,000 and Oliva’s at $200,000. If convicted, they each face a minimum of 3 years in prison, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Garcia is from Elgin, while Oliva’s hometown is St. Charles, the state’s attorney’s office said. Their next court dates were March 1 and March 7, respectively.