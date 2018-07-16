2 found fatally shot about a mile apart in Gary

Two people were found fatally shot on Monday about a mile apart in Gary, Indiana.

About 11:25 a.m., authorities were called to an alley off the 700 block of Georgia Street where they found a male shot, the Lake County Coroner’s Office reported. The male remained unidentified Monday afternoon and a ruling on his manner of death was still pending further investigation.

A half hour earlier, a man was found shot near Ninth Place and Van Buren Street, the coroner’s office said. He was identified as Nicholas Edwards, 28, of Gary, Indiana. His death was ruled a homicide.

A spokeswoman for Gary police did not immediately respond to a request for more information Monday.