2 in custody as Lake Villa police investigate suspicious death

Two people of interest are in custody as police investigate a suspicious death in north suburban Lake Villa.

Lake Villa police responded about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to an alley in the 300 block of East Grand Avenue for a report of an injured person, according to the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force. They arrived and found a deceased male with suspicious injuries to his body.

Charges have not been filed against the two people taken into custody, police said. The incident was being investigated with the help of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

The Lake County Coroner scheduled an autopsy for Monday, according to police.