Crime
05/06/2018, 05:32pm
2 injured after car strikes median, wall in Harvey
A car struck a median and a wall early Sunday in Harvey | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Two people were injured early Sunday in a crash in south suburban Harvey.
Passengers were pinned inside one vehicle that struck a median and then a wall about 2 a.m. in the 15900 block of Park Avenue.
Harvey Police were not immediately available to confirm the crash.