2 killed, 31 wounded in city shootings since Friday evening

Two men were killed and at least 31 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Early Saturday, a man was killed and three others were hurt in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

The four men were inside a vehicle about 3 a.m. when they were shot in the 4400 block of West Van Buren, police said.

Hezekiah Harper-Bey, 20, was shot in the face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:32 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Harper-Bey lived in the block where he was killed, authorities said.

A 23-year-old was also taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his back.

The two other men, ages 23 and 24, were taken to Stroger Hospital. The 23-year-old was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, while the condition of the 24-year-old — who was shot in the buttocks — had stabilized, police said.

About 9:20 p.m. Friday, a man was shot and killed in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Tony McIntosh, 20, was outside in the 10600 block of South Yates when someone walked up and shot him in the head, police said.

McIntosh was smoking cigarettes on the back porch of his family’s home when the shooting happened, said his aunt, Traci Armstrong, 44. His mother, she said, is a certified nursing assistant and performed CPR on her son before paramedics arrived.

“It happened right in front of his mother,” Armstrong said. “It doesn’t seem real. Who does that?”

McIntosh, who lived on the block he was shot, was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Sunday night in Englewood.

A 19-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 6800 block of South Peoria about 8:25 p.m. when he heard a gunshot and realized he’d been shot in the left shoulder, police said. He was taken to Christ, where he was listed in good condition.

About two hours earlier, two people were shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were walking through a vacant lot in the 3500 block of West Huron about 6:30 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The boy was shot in the left leg, and the man was shot in the buttocks, police said. Their conditions were stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At least 25 other people have been shot across the city since 5 p.m. Friday.