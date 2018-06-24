2 men, brothers, shot in Gary

Two men were shot Sunday afternoon in Gary, Indiana.

The men, who are brothers, were sitting in a vehicle when they heard gunshots at 1:41 p.m. in the 3700 block of Monroe Street, according to Gary police.

The older brother, 25, was shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital before officers arrived at the scene and was later transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition was unknown.

The younger brother was shot in the left hip. He was taken by the Gary Fire Department to Methodist Hospitals Northlake in an unknown condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Barnes at the Gary police Violent Crimes Division (219_ 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line (866) CRIME-GP.