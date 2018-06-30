2 men charged in Zion shooting

Two men in their early 20s were arrested and charged Thursday with shooting a man in north suburban Zion.

Deondre Booker, 23, and Jamonte Davis, 21, both of Zion, were charged with aggravated battery of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a weapon, according to Zion police.

Booker and Davis allegedly shot a 29-year-old man in his abdomen June 18th in the 3300 block of Colgate Avenue, according to police.

Officers tracked the men to an apartment in the 2800 block of Elizabeth Avenue, where they were arrested, police said. A weapon was recovered, along with over 100 rounds of bullets and a small amount of marijuana.

They were being held on $2 million bond each, police said.