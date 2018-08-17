2 men rob Chase Bank ATM in Norridge

Two possibly armed men robbed an ATM last week outside a Chase Bank in northwest suburban Norridge.

The robbery occurred at about 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 9 at 4223 Harlem Ave., according to the FBI.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said. They were described as two black males, both with slim builds and between 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8.

Security footage shows the robbers were driving a dark Chevrolet SUV at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the FBI Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700.